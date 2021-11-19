Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.810 EPS.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,312. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. Vontier has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.