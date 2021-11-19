-$0.26 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

ETTX stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

