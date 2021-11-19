Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Atlantic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 482,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 10,535,903 shares.The stock last traded at $136.44 and had previously closed at $124.70.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $112,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 16,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.