Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a one year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.43.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

