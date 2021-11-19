Informa’s (INF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 616 ($8.05).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 523.40 ($6.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 534.73. The firm has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.10.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

