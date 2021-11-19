Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 745.80 ($9.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 703.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

