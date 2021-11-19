Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $100.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 63447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $851,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.