iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 30,058 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,006 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

