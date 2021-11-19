VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the October 14th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on VTSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth $107,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VirTra by 235.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

