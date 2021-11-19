WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in October

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WKEY opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. WISeKey International has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.40.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

