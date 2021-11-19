Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lock-Up Period To End on November 24th

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNTA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. Centessa Pharmaceuticals had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,540 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.