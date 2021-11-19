Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells £42,022.30 in Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £42,022.30 ($54,902.40).
Shares of Smiths News stock opened at GBX 38.10 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £94.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.80. Smiths News plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50.
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.
