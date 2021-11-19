Robin Goodfellow Buys 25,000 Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) insider Robin Goodfellow purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,750 ($2,286.39).

Robin Goodfellow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Robin Goodfellow purchased 25,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,750 ($2,286.39).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robin Goodfellow acquired 25,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,750 ($2,286.39).

Shares of EDGI stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.64. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 3.39 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Edge Performance VCT Public’s payout ratio is -2.02%.

Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

