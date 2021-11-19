Roger De Haan Sells 341,415 Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total value of £1,000,345.95 ($1,306,958.39).
Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 282.20 ($3.69) on Friday. Saga plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 464.60 ($6.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £395.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.84.
