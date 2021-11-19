Roger De Haan Sells 341,415 Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total value of £1,000,345.95 ($1,306,958.39).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 282.20 ($3.69) on Friday. Saga plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.60 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 464.60 ($6.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £395.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.84.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

