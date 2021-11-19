Tom Burnet Purchases 13,865 Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Stock

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) insider Tom Burnet acquired 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39).

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,837 ($24.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,935.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,695.11. Kainos Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

