Viacoin (VIA) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $46,005.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.00367712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

