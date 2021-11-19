LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0205

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,959.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.26 or 0.00407622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.91 or 0.01141659 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.