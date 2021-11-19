EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $663.94. 196,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $311.82 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

