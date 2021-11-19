EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.720-$8.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.510 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $609.00.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $663.94. 196,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $311.82 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,450 shares of company stock worth $8,255,166. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

