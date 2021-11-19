Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.57-4.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

NYSE M traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.37. 90,603,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,183,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

