DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 1.8%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.38 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). Approximately 13,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 231,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

DWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded DWF Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £351.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.69.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.