KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Up 0.9%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €70.60 ($83.06) and last traded at €70.00 ($82.35). Approximately 2,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.40 ($81.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.44.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

