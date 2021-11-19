Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 1%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 8,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

