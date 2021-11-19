Aave Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. Aave has a market cap of $3.51 billion and approximately $357.70 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for $264.68 or 0.00470020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,251,155 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

