TrueFi Price Down 28.3% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $240.44 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

