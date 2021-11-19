VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 15,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,018. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of VIA optronics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

