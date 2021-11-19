Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 526,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

