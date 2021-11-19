LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOGC. Barclays cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

LOGC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 209,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

