i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

IIIV stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 705,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,437. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 million, a P/E ratio of -65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Several analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

