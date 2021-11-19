Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Releases Earnings Results

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 129.63%.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 5,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,139. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

