CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.60 million-$499.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.88 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.060-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.42. 286,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $201.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

