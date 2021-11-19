Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.32 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $222,225.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

