Nicholas Graham Sells 708 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $11,058.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Nicholas Graham sold 462 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $6,754.44.

On Monday, September 27th, Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16.

EverQuote stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 501,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,674. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

