Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.470-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.88 million.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.07. 591,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,776. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.06.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,943 shares of company stock worth $5,583,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.