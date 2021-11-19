Einsteinium Market Cap Tops $10.11 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $60,550.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.12 or 0.00365340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,139,110 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

