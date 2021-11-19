Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.63 Billion

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00007476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $7.63 billion and approximately $7.66 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00222110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00089082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,995,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,914,991 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

