ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

