Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $7.24 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $60,957.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005440 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,189,720 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

