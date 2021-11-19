Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

CRNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 185,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $110,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

