Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Acquires 27,680 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PSTX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

