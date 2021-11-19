Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.950-$17.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.30. 761,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,572. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day moving average is $302.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

