Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HD stock traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $406.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Home Depot worth $3,669,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.