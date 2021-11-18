Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.74) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 1,875,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,473. The firm has a market cap of $601.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 243.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

