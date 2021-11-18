Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,313. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

