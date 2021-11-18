Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

NTIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 2,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

