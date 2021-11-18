Civilization 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $258,477.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. Civilization has a total market cap of $57.89 million and approximately $258,477.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civilization has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00219684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00088785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

