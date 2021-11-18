USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ remained flat at $$0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

