Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILI traded down $13.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,203,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,207. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.28. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bilibili stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

