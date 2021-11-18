Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.72. 2,063,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,677. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock worth $616,272. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

