Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.780-$1.920 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.78-$1.92 EPS.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,763,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

